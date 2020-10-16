EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD decline, but will this spark the beginning of a wider bearish phase? Your capital is at risk. CFDs can result in losses that exceed your initial deposit. Please ensure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD decline could bring bearish reversal - October 16, 2020
- EUR/JPY analysis: Selling signals - October 16, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1695 - October 16, 2020