EUR/USD broke below the $1.1097 support level yesterday, raising the chance of a wider bearish picture coming back into play for the pair. We need to see a drop below the $1.1066 level to bring about …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Trades in a Range Near Three-Week Lows - January 21, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD decline into key support - January 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Bears Control Price Action & Aim for 1.10 Support - January 21, 2020