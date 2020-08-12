EUR/USD has been declining towards the crucial $1.1696 support level, with the pair at risk of posting a bearish double top formation. Should that break occur, we would be looking at the potential …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD decline towards critical support levels - August 12, 2020
- EUR/USD: US CPI to lift yields and boost the greenback - August 12, 2020
- Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bull Flag in Play As Covid-19 Case Numbers Taper - August 12, 2020