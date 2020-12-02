EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD expected to push higher despite short-term retracements. CFDs are leveraged products. CFD trading may not be suitable for everyone and can result in losses that exceed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD expected to build on recent gains - December 2, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro euphoria to hit a wall amid overbought conditions, US politicians’ comments - December 2, 2020
- EUR/USD breaks above magical 1.20 resistance zone - December 2, 2020