EUR/USD managed to decline further following early gains yesterday, with the pair ultimately breaking into the lowest level in a week. We continue to trade within a short-term downtrend that looks to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD expected to reverse lower once more - October 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: bearish ‘outside day’ prompts further pullbacks - October 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Rocked During ECB Statement - October 25, 2019