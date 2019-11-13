EUR/USD has been on the slide throughout November thus far, with the pair completing a double top formation in the process. That decline looks likely to persist until we see otherwise, and thus the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD weaker, challenges 1.1000 ahead of data - November 13, 2019
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD likely to drift lower - November 13, 2019
- EUR/USD slow movement explained, but it can change below 1.0960 – Confluence Detector - November 13, 2019