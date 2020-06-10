With that in mind, further upside does look likely, with a rise through Friday’s peak providing a bullish continuation signal. GBP/USD has managed to push through the $1.2756 resistance level this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD on the rise again - June 10, 2020
- EUR/USD: Bulls to overthrow the June’s high of 1.1384 - June 10, 2020
- NZD/USD: Fed to fuel risk appetite, kiwi to stretch rise – ANZ - June 10, 2020