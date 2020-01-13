EUR/USD has been losing ground over the past week, with the pair moving into touching distance with the $1.1067 lows seen in late December. That move below the 76.4% Fibonacci support level does …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and NZD/USD ease back, yet bullish trend remains - January 13, 2020
- EUR/USD Analysis: Post-NFP USD softness helped bounce off 2-week lows - January 13, 2020
- US Dollar Longs Cut, GBP/USD Bulls at Risk, CAD Longs Rise Sharply – COT Report - January 13, 2020