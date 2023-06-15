EUR/USD is seen coming off Wednesday’s $1.0864 near three-week high as the US dollar got a boost from the Federal Reserve (Fed) raising its terminal rate forecast to allow room for two additional rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CAD amid hawkish Fed forecast - June 15, 2023
- EUR/USD outlook: Bulls hold grip ahead of ECB rate decision - June 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls to regain control on a hawkish ECB rhetoric - June 15, 2023