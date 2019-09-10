EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY under early pressure

Pre-European Central Bank (ECB) nerves are threatening to undermine the euro’s climb from last week’s lows. Gains stalled below $1.106 yesterday for EUR/USD, mirroring the price action from last …
