USD/JPY rebounded above the 130 level as traders reacted to Japan’s inflation reports. Inflation Rate increased from 3.8% in November to 4% in December, while Core Inflation Rate grew from 3.7% to 4%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Gains Some Ground Ahead Of The Weekend - January 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – Euro Stalls for the Week - January 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains consolidative below 1.0900 - January 20, 2023