EUR/USD is rising after German Manufacturing PMI smashed estimates ignoring US politics (for now). Speculation about politics is set to increase as the week draws to an end, while COVID-19 will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: German strength overshadows US politics and boosts the euro - October 23, 2020
- EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1850 post-PMIs - October 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro seizes on German strength to push higher, ignores US politics (for now) - October 23, 2020