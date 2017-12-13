EUR/USD: German ZEW Economic Sentiment

The Euro slipped against the US Dollar on the report, revealing some signs of pessimism among the German investors this month. The EUR/USD currency pair lost 13 base points or 0.11%, to touch the presumed level of support at 1.1770. German investors’ mood …
