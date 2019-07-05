EUR/JPY technical analysis: Sluggish below 61.8% FIbo. The market is going to pay close attention to the NFP reading this Friday. The event can lead to high volatility. EUR/USD is trading in a limited …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD getting set for NFP following a poor services data result overnight
EUR/JPY technical analysis: Sluggish below 61.8% FIbo. The market is going to pay close attention to the NFP reading this Friday. The event can lead to high volatility. EUR/USD is trading in a limited …