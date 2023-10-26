EURUSD was harshly pressured after touching its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), erasing almost all the gains it made last week ahead of the ECB policy announcement. The price went below its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD gives up gains but not bearish yet [Video] - October 26, 2023
- Inside the currency market: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and other assets - October 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Can the ECB save the Euro? - October 26, 2023