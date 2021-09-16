EUR/USD goes into consolidation above 1.1750 after dropping to 20-day lows

The EUR/USD pair broke below its horizontal trading range on Thursday and dropped to its lowest level since late August at 1.1751 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was …
