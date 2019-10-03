Recession fears in the United States (US) continue to hurt the Greenback. Uninspiring data from the euro area caps the shared currency’s gains. Coming up: Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data from the US on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD goes into consolidation near 1.0980 after recovery loses momentum at 1.1000
Recession fears in the United States (US) continue to hurt the Greenback. Uninspiring data from the euro area caps the shared currency’s gains. Coming up: Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data from the US on …