The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.1131, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1170. An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD flirts with the 200-day SMA near 1.1140 - January 14, 2020
- EUR/USD is Going for W H3 and Higher Camarillas - January 14, 2020
- EUR/USD going to resistance 1.1170 while trading above 1.1131 - January 14, 2020