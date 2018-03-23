EU PMIs miss targets as macro data weakens across the board. Trump, tariffs, and trade wars have become the life cycle of market sentiment. The EUR/USD is lifting in a fresh round of Dollar-selling, trading into the 1.2340 level ahead of the European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: bulls attempting a fresh move towards an important hurdle - March 23, 2018
- EUR/USD grinding higher amid Dollar selling, trying to maintain 1.23 - March 23, 2018
- EUR/USD analysis: bouncing modestly, still range bound - March 22, 2018