EUR/USD remains pressured around the 1.1800 threshold, down 0.08% intraday heading into Monday’s European session. The major currency pair failed to stay positive amid a sluggish session as chatters …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1800 as busy calendar week starts - September 13, 2021
- Yields, USD steady on PPI rise; Ahead: Global CPI, sales data - September 13, 2021
- EUR/USD Corrects Lower, Key Support Nearby - September 13, 2021