EUR/USD ground to fresh monthly highs on Friday of above 1.1940, despite thin trading conditions amid lower than usual US participation in the market. Broad USD weakness has been the driving factor, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD grinds to fresh monthly highs, sets sights on 1.1950 and beyond - November 29, 2020
- EUR/USD steady as French data beats forecasts - November 28, 2020
- EUR/USD prepares for push to 1.20 despite reversal patterns? - November 28, 2020