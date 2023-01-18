The EURUSD on the H4 time frame was in an uptrend until 16 January when a last higher top was recorded at 1.08735. A closer look at the Momentum Oscillator reveals negative divergence between point “a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD H4: Bears Ready to Pounce If Bulls Fail to Breach Key Resistance - January 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediately to the upside comes 1.0874 - January 18, 2023
- When are US monthly Retail Sales figures and how could they affect EUR/USD? - January 18, 2023