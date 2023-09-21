The Euro (EUR) kicked off Thursday trading near 1.0660 before continuing Wednesday’s Fed-inspired slide to the day’s low near 1.0620. The EUR/USD now remains trapped between those two points, trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD hampered near 1.0650 in back-and-forth trading - September 21, 2023
- EUR/USD: Potential for some tailwinds in the near-term – Danske Bank - September 21, 2023
- EUR/USD is heading for a a look at parity – SocGen - September 21, 2023