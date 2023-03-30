EUR/USD looks quite solidly underpinned by expectations that the Federal Reserve won’t raise borrowing costs by much more this year and also by signs that a more general contagion won’t follow parts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus - March 30, 2023
- EUR/USD: Scope for downside in the near-term – Crédit Agricole - March 30, 2023
- EUR/USD extends the weekly rebound and retargets 1.0900 - March 30, 2023