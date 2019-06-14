EUR/USD has been moving slowly in recent days but the direction is clear – down. The world’s most-popular currency pair has been struggling with recent developments in US-Sino trade tensions. White …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Has Been Consolidating Its Losses Amid Growing Global Tensions - June 14, 2019
- EUR/JPY is showing increasing signs of risk aversion - June 14, 2019
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro falls further after strong US retail sales - June 14, 2019