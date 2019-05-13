EUR/USD has crossed key hurdle, focus on trade tensions

EUR/USD has invalidated crucial falling trendline resistance. Trade tensions, however, could cap upside around the 50-day MA at 1.1249. Yield differentials may narrow in the EUR-positive manner. …
