EUR/USD has bounced off the new two-year lows after US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Manufacturing Index dropped below 50 and reflected a contraction in the critical sector. Can the world’s most …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD has found support and may extend its recovery to 1.1073 – Confluence Detector - September 4, 2019
- EUR/USD forecast: Fresh bearish breakdown potential remains intact - September 4, 2019
- The Closer You Look At ISM’s PMI, The Uglier It Gets | EUR/USD, USD/CHF - September 4, 2019