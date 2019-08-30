EUR/USD has just one support line left before 1.1000 – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been retreating from the highs as hawkish comments from a member of the European Central Bank only lifted the currency pair temporarily. Euro-zone and US inflation figures are due out …
