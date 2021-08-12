EUR/USD Has Recovered Some Ground, But Further Gains Are Still Unclear

US inflation was confirmed at 5.4% YoY in July, in line with the preliminary estimate. US Federal Reserve officials cooled down tightening expectations for the near term. EUR/USD has recovered some …
