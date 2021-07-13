EUR/USD is holding above 1.1850 as European countries slap more restrictions. Time to rally? The focus for trades is the US Consumer Price Index report for June, which could take the air out of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD has room to rise on Tuesday above critical resistance at 1.1880
EUR/USD is holding above 1.1850 as European countries slap more restrictions. Time to rally? The focus for trades is the US Consumer Price Index report for June, which could take the air out of the …