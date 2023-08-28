0807 GMT – EUR/USD has scope to fall further, based on technical charts, says Quek Ser Leang, markets strategist at UOB Global Economics & Markets Research, in a research report. Last week, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Has Scope to Fall Further, Charts Show - August 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could remain directionless ahead of key data releases - August 28, 2023
- EURO Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Eye Reprieve Following Testing Week - August 28, 2023