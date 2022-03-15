EUR/USD has the 1.1040 mark in its crosshairs

EUR/USD is trading near 1.10 and it looks to extend its rebound in case risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets. The next bullish target for the pair is located at 1.1040 ahead of 1.1080 …
