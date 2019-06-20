EUR/USD has enjoyed the dovish decision by the Federal Reserve and is already eyeing the next levels. Where next for the world’s most popular currency pair? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD has topped critical resistance and may run to 1.1346 – Confluence Detector
EUR/USD has enjoyed the dovish decision by the Federal Reserve and is already eyeing the next levels. Where next for the world’s most popular currency pair? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows …