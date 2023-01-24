We’d argue that more risk hangs on ECB pricing than on the Fed .” “We’re not looking for excuses to take profits in EUR/USD but it’s another way of arguing that, portfolio flows aside, EUR/USD has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD has travelled a considerable distance – SocGen - January 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to stabilize above 1.0900 to reach new multi-month tops - January 24, 2023
- EUR/USD could test 1.10 on the back of rising market risk appetite – ING - January 24, 2023