EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, steady. German industrial production disappointed with a drop of 0.6%. The focus shifts to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls out as the market mood remains upbeat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, have downtrend to 1.0967 while trading vbelow 1.1092 - September 6, 2019
- EUR/USD: Interim low is in place – Commerzbank - September 6, 2019
- Euro May Rise vs US Dollar if Jobs Data Boosts Fed Rate Cut Bets - September 6, 2019