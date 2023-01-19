ECB President Christine Lagard will speak in Davos today, and there is a good chance she will reiterate the ECB’s hawkish stance despite lower energy prices.” “Dovish speculation should be further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Hawkish ECB minutes and remarks by Lagarde could support the Euro – ING - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Analysis: Repeated failures near 1.0870-75 area warrants caution for bulls - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Outlook: At Crossroads - January 19, 2023