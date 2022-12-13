Optimism of a shallower recession in the euro area and a hawkish message by the ECB on Thursday could steer EUR/USD over 1.06. Next potential hurdle is at the March 2020 low of 1.0630/1.0690.” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Hawkish message by the ECB could steer Euro over 1.06 – SocGen - December 13, 2022
- Could EUR/USD rise after CPI data release? - December 13, 2022
- Cash Dollar Sell Rate 40.1630 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 39.4137 UAH/USD On Tuesday - December 13, 2022