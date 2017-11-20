EUR/USD: headed for a break of 1.1720 and eyes for 1.1310?

EUR/USD is chipping away at the downside, driven by a turn in sentiment for the EZ on the back of political and dovish ECD commentary, now extending the losses from above the 1.18 handle. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1738, down -0.48% on the day, having posted …
