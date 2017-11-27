EUR/USD headed to 1.2000 amid EZ economic and political optimism

Sentiment lifted by the German Ifo sentiment data. Will DXY sustain the recovery? German politics and Fedspeaks in focus. The EUR bulls took a breather in Asia, leaving the EUR/USD pair in a consolidative mode near two-month tops of 1.1944, as focus shifts …
