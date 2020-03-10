EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1400 amid USD rebound. ECB rate cut expectations this week undermine the EUR. Focus on EU GDP and risk sentiment for fresh impetus. EUR/USD extends the Asian retreat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD heading back towards 1.1300 as USD rebound gains traction - March 10, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Signs of bull exhaustion have emerged - March 9, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Likely To Face Resistance At 1.1500/15 - March 9, 2020