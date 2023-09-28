The EUR/USD tapped into an intraday high of 1.0580 on Thursday before settling to close out the US trading session down near 0.10550. The US Dollar (USD) has gained across the board with the US Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD heads into Friday near 1.0550 ahead of EU CPI, US PCE inflation - September 28, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looses steam and dives below 0.9200 as bearish engulfing pattern looms - September 28, 2023
- Binance’s Paysafe Partnership Ends, Users Advised To Convert EUR Balances To USDT - September 28, 2023