EUR/USD rallied yesterday on USD weakness. The pair may establish higher highs on better-than-expected PMIs. EUR/USD closed yesterday at 1.1822; its highest end of the day close since Oct. 19. The broad-based USD weakness helped the common currency gain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Forex – Dollar Under Pressure as EUR/USD Rebounds - November 22, 2017
- China General Nuclear Power Corporation — Moody’s assigns A3 to China General Nuclear’s USD/EUR guaranteed notes - November 22, 2017
- EUR/USD – Highest daily close since Oct. 20, eyes preliminary PMIs - November 22, 2017