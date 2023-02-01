EUR/USD rose to a ten-month high on Wednesday, as markets reacted to the latest inflation figures for the EU. Consumer prices in the eurozone fell for the third consecutive month, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD hits 10-month high, as eurozone inflation eases - February 1, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Power Higher Ahead of FOMC - February 1, 2023
- EUR/USD hits fresh highs above 1.0900 as FOMC statement looms - February 1, 2023