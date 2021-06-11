EUR/USD hits four-week lows under 1.2100 as the US dollar strengthens

US dollar jumps across the board amid higher yields and a reversal in stocks. EUR/USD about to post lowest weekly close since mid-April. The EUR/USD dropped further and reached at 1.2099, the lowest …
