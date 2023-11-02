EUR/USD tests a short-term downtrend line and remains firmly above 1.0600. The EUR/USD accelerated to the upside and climbed to 1.0667, reaching a fresh daily high. This upward movement gained momentum after the release of US data and the positive Wall Street opening.
