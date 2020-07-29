EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, confined to a narrow range close to the highest since 2018. Tensions are mounting ahead of the Fed decision. GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, the highest since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD hits fresh multi-year highs after FOMC, about to test 1.1800 - July 29, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Churn - July 29, 2020
- EUR/USD: Turning into a hunting ground for market whales - July 29, 2020