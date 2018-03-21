The new Fed chair Powell must be happy with the way FX markets have reacted to the central bank’s 25 basis point rate hike and an upward revision of the estimated neutral Fed funds rate. The central bank sees Fed funds rate at 2.875 percent at end-2019 …
EUR/USD hits one-week high despite Fed’s upward revision of estimated neutral rate
