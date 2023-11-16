This article focuses on the technical outlook for EUR/USD, the Nasdaq 100 and crude oil, taking into account sentiment analysis and recent price action dynamics.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Hits Snag After Breakout, Nasdaq 100 Stalls, Oil Prices at Risk of Meltdown - November 15, 2023
- EUR/USD slightly pares gains after failing to capture 1.0900 - November 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Just a correction, Euro keeps pointing higher - November 15, 2023