EUR/USD corrected lower after it struggled to clear 1.1380 and 1.1400. A crucial bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.1260 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD Technical Analysis Looking at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Holding Important Supports Near 1.1250 - July 12, 2020
- Movement in EUR to help USD break out of 96-98 range: Strategist - July 12, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: 200-week MA is a stiff resistance - July 12, 2020