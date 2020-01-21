EUR/USD holding north of 1.1066, at least for now

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, struggling to recover. Presidents Trump and Macron agreed to refrain from slapping tariffs on the eve of the Davos gathering. The German ZEW figures are due out. GBP/USD …
